Turing Tumble teaches mechanical computing!

These days we understand a computer being full of electronics and powered by a processor, but this is not necessarily so, as mechanical computing used to be the only way to solve problems and find answers. Today we think nothing of searching the internet and yet many people do not understand what is going on under the hood of the device that they are using. The Turing Tumble game aims to change all of that by teaching kids the basics of computing just like they used to do in those early days.

The Turing Tumble is a board, ramps are placed on pegs for direction, gears can be used too, and finally, a marble is released to into the system, which should find its way down to the bottom where it is collected by an interceptor. This might all sound basic and that is the point, it shows the person assembling the board exactly how a computer works by directing the marble through a series of switches etc.

The game board releases one marble at a time from the top. Each marble falls down the board and when it reaches the bottom, it pushes down one of two black flippers at the bottom that release another ball. If it pushes down the left flipper, a blue ball is released. If it pushes down the right flipper, a red ball is released.

There are 105 parts in the basic Turing Tumble kit including the board and stand, they are looking to start selling it early next year with a retail price of around $70, however, they are currently crowdfunding and this means anyone backing the project with $60 will get the basic kit, so that is $10 off the retail price and you are in line to get one before anyone else does! For more details on this game that teaches mechanical computing, go to the Turing Tumble page on Kickstarter.

#TuringTumble #Turing #Game #MechanicalComputing #Computers