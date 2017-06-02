Trump Paper! A satisfying clean up!

Being the leader of a nation is something that brings both thanks and complaints, it is all part of being in the political arena. Yet there is one thing that the President of the United States may not have been prepared for and it is something that can only be described as very personal indeed.

We all know that President Trump wants to build a wall and deport those living in the US illegally, yet one thing that he may not have considered is how those on the receiving end might react. Violence is of course out of the question, but creating Trump Paper could be the next best thing!

It is all the idea of Antonio Battaglia, lawyer native to Mexico who has taken exception to the comments aimed at his fellow Mexicans by creating a brand of toilet tissue called Trump Paper, complete with a cartoon image of the President on the cover, your move Mr President!

