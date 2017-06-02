You are stranded on an island and it is the end of the world as we know it, in order to survive you must make use of the natural resources available, as well as the tools, weapons, supplies and structures left on the island. The plan is simple, prepare during the day and survive the nights. If you are a fan of the Walking Dead, Zombieland and Lost, this is a game that should be right up your street. However, watching a TV show and surviving for real are completely different things, so the question we are asking you is, Can you Survive The Nights?

Survive the Nights is a unique FPS survival game focusing on teamwork, fortification, creativity and strategy. Secure a structure or roam free, the choice is yours. Survive the Nights focuses on realistic survival, post zombie infestation. The game takes advantage of day and night cycles. Preparing during daylight hours when moving around the world is less risky. Make use of existing structures instead of building them. Play as a team to better your chances surviving each night.

The complete game is not ready yet, but you can already pre-order yours from the Humble Store, check out the video to see if this is the kind of game that you could really get into and then it is only £19.99 to buy. So do you fancy your chances of survival on an island with zombies and humans hunting you down?

