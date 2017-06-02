Its World War II for Call of Duty!

It has been a while since we last spoke about Call of Duty, but today we can tell you that the nest adventure will be set during World War II, by far the worst war that the world has ever seen and you will be placed right in the middle of the action. A lot of what you see will be familiar and a lot of what you hear will be too, the difference is that this time it is your actions and decisions that could a major difference either way, can you handle it?

Over two years in the making, Sledgehammer Games delivers a gritty, personal experience in the setting of the largest worldwide conflict in history to a new gaming generation in Call of Duty®: WWII. Play through the story of ordinary men turned soldiers in the 1st Infantry Division as they fight to preserve freedom in the face of tyranny. Call of Duty: WWII delivers fast-paced, boots-on-ground combat through iconic locations in the European Theatre.

There is still some time before we actually get to play Call of Duty: World War II the release date is set for November 3rd. No doubt there will be many trailers, teasers and gameplay videos in the meantime, but for now, we have this reveal video to watch and to be honest it does not disappoint us. Call of Duty: World War II will be available on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, you can pre-order yours now from the Call of Duty website, check it out!

