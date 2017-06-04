Capturing Business Videos from a Computer Screen to Watch Later with Movavi Screen Capture Studio

Starting a new business or running one is full of challenges, and you’ll often find that you need to learn lots of new things and pick up several new skills. That is why some of the business videos available online can be extremely useful, as they tend to contain invaluable information, tips, and advice that will help you to overcome any hurdles and run a successful business.

As you probably know however, the majority of videos available on websites, social media and video sharing platforms such as YouTube are online streaming videos and can’t be watched if you’re offline. That can be fairly inconvenient, especially if you’d like to watch videos while you’re on the go or transfer them to mobile devices.

The good news is that there is a fairly easy solution: Use Movavi Screen Capture Studio to capture business videos from your computer screen so that you can save them and watch them later. Although that might not sound so easy at first glance, it is actually fairly simple to set up.

When you launch Movavi Screen Capture Studio you will see a menu containing several options. Because you want to record your screen, the option you are looking for is ‘Record screen’, and you can click on it to open up the screen capture module.

At that juncture you will then be able to define the capture area by either selecting a window to record or drawing a frame using the mouse cursor. Once you do so the interface will appear, and you can adjust the frame further or use one of the presets if you prefer.

To make sure that the audio from the business videos that you’re recording is also captured, you should check that the ‘System Audio’ icon is highlighted or click on it once if not. If you want you could also adjust some of the other recording parameters such as the frame rate, volume levels, and whether or not to record keyboard and mouse actions.

When you’re satisfied that everything is set up the way you want it, you can start recording and play the video at the same time. After the video finishes, you can stop recording and

save it or open it up in the built-in video editor to cut and join video segments, improve the video quality, add captions, include background music, and so on.

Essentially that is all that is needed to record and save business videos from any platform. As you’ve probably noticed the features in Movavi Screen Capture Studio extend far beyond that however, and you should definitely make it a point to explore what they can do in case you ever need them.