Some of the best movie death scenes!

In a movie there are some things that happen more than in real life, death for instance, in the movies people die from many things, it could be an accident, war or murder, most of the time it is a shock especially if it happens to a well-loved character. Yet, many of these movie death scenes are quite memorable and thanks to Morphsuits we now have a sort of definitive guide to the best deaths from the movies, check them out and see which ones you like the best.

#Movies #Characters #Deaths #BestMovieDeaths #DefinitiveGuide