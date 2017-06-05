Free Banksy print for not voting Conservative!

How would you like to get your hands on a nice print by the world famous graffiti artist Banksy, well hardly anyone is going to no to that, but as always there is a catch! The first is easy, you have to be a registered voter in any of the Bristol North West, Bristol West, North Somerset, Thornbury, Kingswood, or Filton constituencies, the next condition might require a little bit of thinking about, as you will need to vote against the Conservative candidate in the upcoming General Election and prove it by taking a photo of the ballot paper. We are not sure about the legalities in this, will the votes count is they are shared and will enough people take part in this to make it viable. Either way, the choice of a free Banksy print is a bit tempting.

An exclusive new Banksy print will be released on the 9th June. This limited edition artwork on archival quality paper is completely free but is only available to registered voters in the Bristol North West, Bristol West, North Somerset, Thornbury, Kingswood and Filton constituencies. Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative candidate and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you.

