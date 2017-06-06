Is this the best pencil case ever? Probably!

There is a lot of coverage on the Apple product announcements, but the one that we are liking at the moment is this, the Apple Pencil Case, yes, you heard it right. This is a cool design that has been specifically designed to store your Apple Pencil safely and securely in. The reason for this is simple, these pencils are easily damaged and to be honest, it makes no difference what the brand or design is if your pencil or stylus is damaged it is really annoying, the Apple Pencil Case has been created to avoid that and is as about typically Apple as you are ever going to get.

A beautifully crafted case for Apple Pencil made of durable leather, it’s available in colors that match other Apple accessories. It protects your Apple Pencil when you’re not using it while making a graceful statement — cleanly and precisely designed, just like Apple Pencil.

As far as Apple products go, this is fairly reasonable in price, at just $29 you can choose from taupe, saddle brown, midnight blue and black, just out of interest a replacement Apple Pencil will set you back $99. For more details, information or to just place your order, check out the Apple Pencil Case on the Apple website.

