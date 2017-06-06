This is the HAL 9000! Sorry its the Apple HomePod!

New from Apple is the HomePod, it’s like those other home assistants or hubs except in this case it is by Apple and that means it has been created with style in mind, of course, it will come with a price tag to match too, but who is complaining about that. Anyway, to me the Apple HomePod looks like the HAL 9000, so if you are like me and have the name Dave, this is not going to down to well. But this is not an AI device, basically, it is a speaker and if you want to listen to cool music you had better make sure that you have Apple Music as other services are not supported!

HomePod is a powerful speaker that sounds amazing, adapts to wherever it’s playing, and together with Apple Music, gives you effortless access to one of the world’s largest music catalogues. All controlled through natural voice interaction with Siri.1 It takes the listening experience to a whole new level. And that’s just the beginning.

The HomePod has a nice look about it, with a mesh style covering and a choice of either black or white colours. It is probably unfair to call it merely a speaker, it is of course much more than that and once connected it will be able to control your smart devices or so we think, otherwise what is the point of this device! For Apple fans, this is the ideal device for the home especially if you do not want to go with the competition from Amazon, Google and others. Be prepared to fork out around $350 for the HomePod when it hits the market this December, just in time for the festive season and you can buy something for the person who has everything. For more details check out the HomePod on the Apple website.

