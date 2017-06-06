Oats Studios Experimental Volume 1 Trailer!

This is something that we cannot wait to see, from Neill Blomkamp’s new channel Oats Studios. It is called Experimental and will challenge your mind on what is weird. We are thinking that it is a bit like a modern day Twilight Zone, with more depth and stories that are in tune with the current time. The good thing is that these short movies will be available online and that means we will be getting to see them soon. To stay in touch with developments check in with the Oats Studios website now and then, if you dare!

