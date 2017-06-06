Starship Troopers are back with the Traitor of Mars!

Posted on By David Allen

Those bugs are back and this time they have invaded Mars! Did they have help? There is no time to worry about that at the moment, there is an invasion to defeat. Once again this animated movie sort of fills in the gap between games and movies, it works here though. The movie stars the voices of Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer and DeRay Davis in the story by Ed Neumeier.

C’mon You Apes, You Wanna Live Forever?! I have only one rule. Everybody fights, no one quits. The bugs have breached Mars and the Federation’s Fleet is too far to help. It’s up to us to save the planet. On the bounce, Troopers! The only Good Bug is a Dead Bug! Oorah!

#StarshipTroopers #Arachnids #TraitorofMars #EdNeumeier #ScienceFiction

