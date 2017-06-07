Michael Moore gives us TrumpiLeaks!

In the same way that Wikileaks allowed people send over documents, images and videos from whistleblowers, it looks like Michael Moore is offering people the chance send the same to a new site devoted to Donald Trump and his Presidency, it is called TrumpiLeaks. The system is guaranteed to be 100% safe and secure, so you do not have to worry about that knock on door anytime soon. There are several tools available to the whistleblower including apps and postal address too! So if you have dirt to dish then you know what to do about, don’t you?

Welcome to TrumpiLeaks. This site provides the most high-powered encryption technology to enable courageous whistleblowers to privately communicate with me and my team. Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of the crimes, lies and general misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are encouraged to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny.

