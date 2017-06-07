Welcome to the Planet of the Apps!

As we already know, Apple has been busy this week with all of their announcements to keep everyone busy. One such idea is not a device or even a bit of tech, it is a new show that allows app developers the chance to pitch their ideas to a group of famous tech fans such as Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Will.i.am. It is a bit like the Dragons Den for app developers, so it should be very interesting and hopefully seriously hilarious in some parts. So, it is down to you, is there an idea for an app in your head and if so would it get past the Planet of the Apps.

Apple Music presents Planet of the Apps, a groundbreaking new series that gives aspiring app creators the opportunity of a lifetime to work with entrepreneur advisors Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Will.i.am. Under the close guidance of one advisor mentor, each concept goes through an intense incubation period—all in preparation for a real-life, high-stakes pitch to Lightspeed Venture Partners. Will they get funding or will they flounder? Everything is on the line for these app creators and their million dollar ideas. New episodes every Tuesday only on Apple Music.

