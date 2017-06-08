The Recall starts the alien invasion!

It should stand to reason that we are not alone in the Universe, but where are we on the evolutionary table? Are we advanced or are we considered to be beneath other races? The truth is we do not know, but the Universe is very old and the earth has changed many times in its lifetime, so it is possible that we could be far behind other races and therefore we could be a target for their exploitation.

When five friends vacation at a remote lake house, they expect nothing less than a good time, unaware that planet Earth is under an alien invasion and mass-abduction.

In the new science fiction action thriller The Recall, a group of kids go away to a secluded location for a break, just at the same as a superior Alien race mounts an invasion of the planet starting with mass abductions. They are alone, or so they thought, lucky for them there is help at hand, but can they trust this unknown hero and can he trust these young hideaways?

