Apple Shoes going up for auction!

These days Apple has their fingers in many pies, what was once a personal computer maker has become a definitive word for style and design. So for fans of this brand, the chance to wear a pair of Apple shoes must be the ideal thing. The problem is Apple do not make shoes, but back in the 90’s these shoes were part of the Apple employee staff look.

Apple Computer Sneakers, circa early 1990s Size 9 1/2 These sneakers were produced by Apple exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s. Sneaker authentication provided by StockX.

There cannot be many of these shoes left, so this pair when they go on sale at Heritage Auctions are expected to go for over $30,000! You see even back then they knew that their products and other stuff would be worth money! You can bid online, the current opening bid is set at $15,000, so if you are that way inclined then you are in with a chance of grabbing a bargain.

