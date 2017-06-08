Best Mobile Games You’ve Never Tried

We’ve all battled opponents in Clash Royale. We’ve all captured monsters in Pokemon Go. There are so many popular and widely played games for mobile devices, but there are lots of other games that don’t get as much love and also amazing. Here are some great mobile games that you’ve never tried.

Carcassonne

If you enjoy the board game then you should definitely invest in the app. This is a really great digital adaptation with a lot of the expansions available. If you’ve never play the physical board game before then this is why you should definitely get Carcassonne. This is a game where you will be competing to build cities, roads and cloisters. This is all done through tiles, so as the game progresses you’ll see a whole country steadily grow before you. Each turn you will draw a tile and place it on the board before placing a person (meeple) on it so that you’ve claimed it as your own. This is how you score points that. This game is super simple and great with jus two people or a full six. A highly recommended digital board game.

Fallen London

Fallen London was originally a browser game but recently saw and app released. This app brought everything that made the browser game great to smartphones. Players must traverse an alternate version of London in this story heavy text based game. One minute you could you be preparing for a heist and the next writing a novel. Fallen London provides enough freedom for players to pick any path they wish and experience the stories however they want. In order to finish certain parts of a story, a player must complete a skill check which gives the player a percentage chance of completing an action. This adds an element of luck as well as levelling up specific skills in an area you are interested in.

Marvel Puzzle Quest

If you enjoy match-3 games but wish they had more RPG elements and interactivity. If that’s the case then you’ll love Marvel Puzzle Quest. Featuring famous superheroes and villains players build a team of their favourites and fight their way through a unique single player story or duke it out in multiplayer. Each time a player matches some gems they count as energy so they can use special skills. These change the game and even a weak character with a strong skill can be useful. Players can also level up each character and their respective skills. Marvel Puzzle Quest has consistent updates and an active community. It is a really fun match-3 game.