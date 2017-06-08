Fallout 4 Mod will creep you out!

There used to be a time when there was a line between games and movies, but graphics are so advanced now that the lines have become blurred. Check out this mod for Fallout 4, it turns into a dark masterpiece that will chill you to the bones and ensure that you will not be playing this game when you are on your own and in the dark. If you are interested in this great addition to the Fallout 4 game check it out on Nexus Mods!

New weather, sounds, and environment lighting have been completely designed from scratch by l00ping to bring dreadful atmosphere and realism. A new camera emulation system has been designed by TreyM using a new tonemapping method that emulates the way a digital cinema camera captures footage on a film set. A new weather plugin has been created with this new tonemapping method in mind and is tightly integrated with the ENB, which means the weather plugin will only work properly with Pilgrim.

