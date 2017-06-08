Something is out there in The Mist!

You live in a small coastal community and suddenly a thick and eerie mist rolls in to cover the town cutting it off from the rest of world. The community must work together in order to wait for this natural phenomenon to pass. The problem is there is something within the mist that is working to break down the normal rules of society, suddenly friends are enemies and enemies are friends, who can you trust?

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

The Mist stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Whitlock, and Frances Conroy. This new TV series will be available on the Spike channel at the end of the month. To stay in touch with news, images and video check out The Mist page on Spike.

