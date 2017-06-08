Get creative with Zombie Orpheus Entertainment!

By now we are very familiar with streaming services, usually because they end up costing us money and there is hardly ever anything to watch. But here is something that is slightly different, it is a streaming service and there are subscriptions to pay, yet with Zombie Orpheus Entertainment you get a chance to get involved creatively and you could earn some cash in the process! If this sounds a bit strange then below are the benefits that you could be enjoying if you decided to sign up to Zombie Orpheus Entertainment.

Exclusive: post and comment in our forums

Exclusive: stream our catalog of feature films and series in pristine HD

Exclusive: the ongoing adventures of The Gamers: Nodwick’s Story, a comic by Aaron Williams

Exclusive: post and edit content in our Shared Cinematic Universe wiki

Exclusive: watch new episodes before anyone else

Exclusive: unique buffs and trolls for our weekly gaming livestream, Masters of the Metaverse

Exclusive: deep annual discounts on merch in BackerKit

Exclusive: membership in a worldwide community of incredible fans, creators, and storytellers

Exclusive: work directly with us to develop your stories

The idea of this is simple, there is a lot of content out there stored away doing nothing, it could with the right creative touch become a cool thing to watch, alternatively you might have a story or even a work of art that you might want to share with other like-minded people, well it looks like Zombie Orpheus Entertainment might be worth looking into as this could be just the platform you have been waiting for. They are not making any cast iron guarantees here and that is probably a good thing as we have all been victim to those sites that offer everything and deliver nothing but heartache. You have nothing to lose here, just the opportunity to connect with some like-minded people who appreciate the same subject as you. Check it out on the Zombie Orpheus Entertainment website.

#ZombieOrpheusEntertainment #ZOE #Content #Sharing #Streaming