Google sells Judgement Day to Japan!

For some time now we have spoken about Boston Dynamics and the robots that they are developing, we have been saying that this is the road to Judgement Day, which is why we have been keeping a close eye on the Google owned company. Well, it seems like our worries are somebody else’s now as Google or to be more accurate Alphabet have sold Boston Dynamics to the Japanese owned robotic company Softbank. This is a serious development in robotics, Softbank is a well-established organisation and with the technology already in development at Boston Dynamics, this can only be good for this industry, no matter how fearful we are of it!

Marc Raibert, CEO and founder of Boston Dynamics, said, “We at Boston Dynamics are excited to be part of SoftBank’s bold vision and its position creating the next technology revolution, and we share SoftBank’s belief that advances in technology should be for the benefit of humanity. We look forward to working with SoftBank in our mission to push the boundaries of what advanced robots can do and to create useful applications in a smarter and more connected world.”

#BostonDynamics #Softbank #Robotics #Alphabet #Google