Black Panther gets a new Marvel poster!

This is the Black Panther and as we already know from Captain America: Civil War, he is not to be messed with. Yet, it seems as, with all Marvel heroes, there is an old enemy waiting for the chance to seize control of the small country where the Black Panthers alto ego is now King! Marvel’s Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. There is still a bit of time to wait until this movie is released, so in the meantime enjoy the trailers and to stay in touch with the news check out the Marvel Black Panther web pages every and then until February 2018!

#BlackPanther #Marvel #CaptainAmerica #CivilWar #MarvelBlackPanther