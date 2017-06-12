The Xbox One X coming in November at $500!

Thanks to Microsoft there is a new games console coming just in time for the festive season, the Xbox One X is not just any old gaming machine as it offers the players a true 4K gaming experience, with a massive six teraflops of processor running the machine and a huge 12 GB of graphic memory storage available. Basically, Microsoft is saying that this console is up to forty percent more powerful than any other machine currently on the market. The Xbox One X console will be launching in the US this November with a price tag of around $500, obviously, there will be offers and deals available, for more details head on over the special Xbox One X website for news and updates.

Lose yourself in worlds built for immersive true 4K gaming, where action is brought to life with 2160p frame buffers. Enjoy brilliant graphic details in lights, shadows, and reflections with High Dynamic Range and Wide Color Gamut. Experience premium audio that puts you in the center of 3D spatial sound. Stream and record game clips in 4K at screaming-fast 60FPS. With 6 teraflops of processing power and 12GB GDDR5 graphic memory, Xbox One X is 40% more powerful than any other console. Feel true power.

