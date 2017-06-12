New poster for War for the Planet of the Apes!

Coming next month is the War for the Planet of the Apes, forget about those cool movies from the 60’s this most recent version of the story is slick, dark and gripping. This latest story sees what could be a decisive battle between a fully trained and equipped human army and the apes, you might think that this would be a one side battle and yet there is treachery, failure and skill thrown in there too, which makes for an edge of the seat journey as the War for the Planet of the Apes will dictate who will be the dominant race on Earth. The movie stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer and Terry Notary, it will be in cinemas from the middle of next month, catch up on the news, images and videos on the War for the Planet of the Apes pages on the Fox website.

Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

