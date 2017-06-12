New poster for Transformers: The Last Knight!

Suddenly, we are getting closer to the release of the latest Transformers movie, this one seems to be the story that tells us why they are here, who has been keeping their secrets and how they have been interfering with the past in order to change the future of mankind and the planet that we call home. I am liking the direction the Transformer movies have taken and it certainly looks like the story is about to become even more interesting and where is Optimus Prime when you need him?

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

#Transformers #Robots #Humans #Earth #TransformersTheLastKnight