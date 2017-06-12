Star Wars Battlefront 2 gameplay video!

It is all happening in this gameplay trailer from Star Wars Battlefront 2, there are plenty of familiar characters and landscapes to get involved with, it is like watching all of your favourite Star Wars movies at once, while being able to get in there and take command of want is happening, whether you are with the dark or the light side of the force, there is a place for you here. Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be available on this November for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, for more details on the game go to the EA website.

The prequels, original trilogy, and new era meet in an expanded multiplayer experience and galactic-scale space combat. Play iconic heroes that bring distinct abilities to the battlefront – or join the fight in an emotionally-gripping single player story. Your Star Wars hero’s journey has begun.

