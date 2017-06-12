T’Challa! King and the Black Panther!

I love the way that the Marvel Universe links up characters to create new stories and so on, this is brilliant and today we are getting the first look at what the Black Panther movie is going to look like. We last saw The Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, now T’Challa returns home to take his place as King, yet we know that it is not going to be that easy and soon there is battle brewing that will not have an effect of the small kingdom of Wakanda, it could gravitate out around the entire world. To keep to date with this movie, check out the Black Panther pages on the Marvel website.

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

