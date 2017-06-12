It’s the 60’s and the Nazis are still running most of the western world, assassinations, rebellions, and sabotage is not working, the Nazis are getting stronger and more powerful each day. Your mission is to gather weaponry, build an army and defeat the Nazis once and for all, can you make that happen? This is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, America has fallen under the Nazi spell and you cannot trust anyone in this brilliant first-person shooter game, the fight back begins with you. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be available from October 27th, 2017 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, for more details, news, images and videos check out the Bethesda website.

America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

#Wolfenstein #TheNewColossus #Nazis #AmericanRevolution #BJBlazkowicz