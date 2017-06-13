BT gets smart with Innovation Week 2017!

Mention BT in the UK and the chances are that most people will think phone calls, that might have been the case when those retro red phone boxes actually had a working pay phone inside, but like those phone boxes BT has moved on with the times and today they are at the top of their game in research, broadband, TV and of course, innovation. On this subject this week the focus is on Innovation Week 2017 being held at Adastral Park, Ipswich, Suffolk, UK, with over fifty trade stands to work your way around, some cool industry speakers and state of the art demonstrations, you will have your work cut out covering the entire event in just one go, which is probably why it runs for two days.

With over 100 technology experts on hand, we’ll be showcasing the best research and innovation in the communications industry, and bringing in top speakers to share their views on a range of thought-provoking subjects. Hear about the future of customer experience, the importance of cyber security, and the evolution of organisation and machine learning.

Today is the last day of this event, so if you are in business and would like to see just how the latest technology can help with your business, then you has better put this event into your diary for 2018! You see, BT is much more than just a phone service, this is one company that is putting innovation where it should be, right there where everyone can see it! Of course, it is not all for business owners there are plenty of cool things for school children to see too, this is a bit like an event for anyone who is interested in new technology and ideas, once again it looks like Ipswich is the place to be when it comes to new and fresh ideas.

