Official Call of Duty: WWII! Multiplayer Reveal Trailer!

Let’s face it we love a bit of Call of Duty and the next instalment this popular game takes us back to World War Two and this multiplayer gameplay trailer shows us just how cool it is going to be. In the grand scheme of things, this war was the worst that the world had ever seen and in Call of Duty, you too will experience just how terrible it must have been for anyone caught up in it. If you pre-order Call of Duty: WWII within the right timescale you will get Private Beta Access, which will be available on PlayStation 4 before any other platform from the 25th August 2017.

The new Divisions feature redefines how players invest in their MP career, giving them the chance to choose from five divisions, each with their own specialised training and weapons skills. In War Mode, an entirely fresh Call of Duty experience, players must work as a team and fight for control through multiple strategic objectives.

