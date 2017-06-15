Shoot and share with the Detu Twin 360 camera!

We are used to taking images on our smartphones and sharing them on our social media accounts, but all so often the images and video do have the quality that we would all like, this is especially true when it comes to video. So it is interesting to find that camera maker Detu say that they have the answer. The Detu Twin 360 VR camera looks great in black and yellow, the specs are cool and the features are just what we want in this kind of camera, but how that relates to the real world situation is anyone’s guess at the moment.

DETU Twin is a complete 360 degree VR camera used for shooting entire 360*360 in horizontal and vertical view. It is configured with dual back to back optical F2.0 fish lens, Twin is able to shoot 360 degree video in resolution 3040×1520 at 30 fps in format of MP4. By use of Detu 360 camera app, you can make 360 video with your Android mobile or Iphone anytime, anywhere.

What know is that it comes with a battery life of around 1.5 hours, it is focus free, weighs next to nothing, has a USB 2 connection, fisheye style lens, CMOS photo sensor technology and an optical viewfinder. All this means that for the user this camera should be able to capture the action as it happens, providing a high-quality video or image that even the most fussiest of user would be pleased with. The trouble with cameras of this kind is that the user is the one that decides on how good an image or video is.

To have your chance in deciding if the Detu Twin 360 VR Camera is the one for you, head on over to the Detu Twin website, where you will see that the cost of this camera is set at $228, that is a lot of money to fork out for a camera that might do what you need. Probably the best bet is to get a free demo of the device to see exactly if this is what you need and then decide on if the price is right.

