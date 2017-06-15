Donate your spare change with Sustainably Round Ups!

Recently launched is an app that can make donating your spare change to good causes easy and you do not even have to touch any of this money either. It works by rounding up your cashless payments, currently, it only works with the Monzo Card, but they are saying that more cards will be added in time. Once the balance reaches £5 you can donate this spare change to whatever good cause you feel could use your spare change.

Sustainably was launched in response to demand for increased trust and transparency in the charity sector, an increase in socially conscious consumers who want a better giving experience, and pressure on companies to deliver value and visibility across their corporate social responsibility programmes.

This is a safe and secure way of donating spare change to good causes and because it accumulates over time a few pence at a time, you are not going to miss it, but this small amount of cash could make all of the difference to a worthy cause, this looks like a system where everyone really is a winner. To get started check out the Sustainably website for more details and how you can sign up for the beta version.

