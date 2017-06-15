These doughnuts are not radioactive! They are Glonuts!

For many of us, it is hard to resist a tasty doughnut, but when you are out for the evening and it is getting dark, it is often hard to see exactly what you are eating and that can be a bit annoying. However, thanks to some research and development by the Australian baker Blackstar Pastry it is now possible to have your cake and eat in the dark while keeping on eye on exactly what you are putting into your mouth all at the same time, they are calling them Glonuts, we are calling them totally cool!

Now you are probably a little concerned about what the active ingredients are in this glow in the dark cake, well it seems that nature is a great provider and the glow comes from vitamin B, it is that simple and yet it is very effective indeed. The icing is said to be a bit sour, so if you are expecting a sweet and sticky experience then you might be a bit disappointed, but then again, none of the other high st cake makers offers their customers glow in the dark cakes do they?

It took a few months of cooking experiments to create something we could be proud of. We thought it would be fun to see people with glow in the dark icing all over their hands and faces so donuts were the natural choice. Then we came up with the name “glonut” which really sealed the deal. The glonut is based on our BlackStar donut which is like a brioche with half the butter, so it is light to eat and not at all greasy. The magic is in the icing which glows in the dark under blacklight.

