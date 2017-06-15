Stay charged with the TYLT Energi Backpack!

These days being without a smartphone or tablet seems like being removed from society, in fact, you might as well be abandoned on a small uninhabited island in the middle the Pacific, come to think of it, that does not sound too bad! Anyway back to the real world, the sad fact is that the batteries in most of our devices need to be monitored otherwise we end up in the situation where the battery runs out and we are then totally cut off from the rest of the world, like being on that desert island!

The solution is portable power, but a decent power bank is not only large and awkward, it weighs in at a fair bit too, making it inconvenient to just put away in your pocket. However, there is an alternative this, backpacks and the TYLT Energi Power Backpack looks like it is just the job. It looks and acts like a regular backpack, but it can charge up to three devices at once, including your laptop through the available connections to the built-in battery pack and nobody is any the wiser as all this can be done while you are travelling from place to place.

The TYLT Energi Pro is the only backpack that can provide a full charge to your phone, tablet AND your next-generation laptop. The Pro Power Backpack is built to be future-proof, with the ability to charge the newest USB and USB Type-C devices at the fastest speeds possible. Using ultra-strong, 210D Polyester, this backpack is strong enough to handle your entire load – including your 15″ laptop. The twelve internal pockets provide enough storage space to ensure all of your needs are covered.

This is a smart looking backpack with built in cabling, it is waterproof and it will even protect your devices and other stuff from intrusive RFID’s. The built in 20,100 mAh Quick Charge battery pack comes with USB and USB-C port connections, so you are completely covered. The cost of this life-saving backpack is $150, which is not a high price to pay for peace of mind. For more details check out the TYLT website.

