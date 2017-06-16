This Marquis Headphone Amp is dead good!

Thanks to the artist Kostas Metaxas we have been delighted with some seriously cool design ideas over the years, yet this idea for a headphone amplifier is one of the best designs in our opinion. It has the look of the skull, but instead of it being a human skull the design is more like something you would find inside the head of an android. Yet the style of it produces a bit of a wow factor, the colours are clever too and to top it all the cutting edge audio technology produces a sound that is out of this world.

Memento mori means “remember that you must die” in the language of Latin. For men living in antiquity all the way up until the beginning of the 20th century, death was seen as a motivator to live a good, meaningful, and virtuous life. It served to remind us of our own mortality, of our mistakes and failures and of the shortness and fragility of human life.

The designer is well known for producing cool and interesting items that stand on that fine line between art and design, these ideas are both at the same time and that is what make this kind of idea something completely different from what is available on the market. The problem is with this product such as these is that they are very hard to buy and when you actually do get a chance to get your hands on something this, the cost is going to be more the art rather than the technology. However, this is something that is really worth keeping an eye on for the future, you never know when something cool like the Marquis Memento Mori might pop up for sale. if you like this kind of thing then check out the artist and designer Kostas Metaxas some time.

