Spider-Man Interactive Super Hero by Sphero!

Join forces with this voice interactive Spider-Man and enter the Marvel Universe like never before. Embark on missions against notorious villains and watch your unique journey evolve. Spidey’s Wi-Fi capabilities allow for new missions, villains, and other automatic updates. When not fighting bad guys, strike up some snarky banter with your friendly neighborhood hero. The tech in this interactive, immersive, and intellectual Spidey empowers you to be his heroic ally. Team up. Hang out. Fight Villains. Hero stuff.