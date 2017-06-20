Just to mix things up the Atari Box is coming!

Just when you get used to choosing between the Playstation or Xbox, Nintendo launched a new gaming console called the Switch, fair enough you might think! Yet there is another famous console maker missing from the lineup, Atari! Once so famous in the arcades, many of us played these games for a long time and then nothing! The good news is that there is a new console coming our way and they are calling it the Atari Box. Not much is known about this games console yet, we have the video above, but that is giving little away, as with most new devices we will have to wait to be drip fed information, images and videos over the next weeks, months or years! Of course, if this was another time of the year we might be tempted to cry “Hoax!” but surely Atari are not that cruel or are they?

#Atari #AtariBox #GamesConsole #Gamers #NewGamesConsole