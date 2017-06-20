Happy Death Day! Friday 13th October!

Blumhouse (Split, Get Out, Whiplash) produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in HAPPY DEATH DAY, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

The movie stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, and Charles Aitken. As mentioned in the title, this movie launches on Friday the 13th, this October, what other date for a movie of this kind would you expect it to be?

