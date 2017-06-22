Free mobile games with Sega Forever!

Well, there cannot be many of us around who would turn down the opportunity to download a free game unless it is rubbish and then you can just delete it without losing anything, but this is an opportunity to download and play some really cool games from Sega! Yes, these are the games that many of us started off with and now we can all revisit them and see what all of the fuss is about.

SEGA® Forever™ is a free and growing classic games collection of nearly every SEGA game ever released from every console era – Master System, Genesis/Mega Drive, Dreamcast, and more. Available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

At the moment there are five cool games to choose from, Sonic the Hedgehog, Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II, the downside is that although they are free they are supported by advertising, if you want to get rid of the adverts then it will cost you around $2. Sega say that they will be adding two new titles every couple of weeks, so there will be plenty of choice in the future. If you want to find out more or just download one of these cool titles, head on over to the Sega Forever website.

