Jason Isaacs as Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery!

It is still some time before we actually get to see the brand new Star Trek TV series Star Trek: Discovery! But while we wait there is a trickle of images, videos and other information coming out, this time it is Captain Lorca played by Jason Isaacs, we also get to see a bit more of the Discovery’s bridge, this is one new TV series that we are really looking forward to watching.

Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns 50 years after it first premiered, with Star Trek: Discovery. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. Star Trek: Discovery premieres September 24 on CBS All Access.

