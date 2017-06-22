Not Normal! The incredible GTA V based short film!

Rockstar may have closed down the modders but it looks like you cannot keep a good modder down and just to prove this point there is this short movie called Not Normal that has been created using the same OpenIV Software that was right there in the middle of the legal case that Rockstar and Take-Two recently took out. Of course, Grand Theft Auto is no stranger to legal and in some cases moral issues, but we love it all the more for this, after all, there is nothing better than doing a bit of free roaming when you have a bit of spare time on your hands.

Not Normal is the handy work of Matt MacDonald and like free roaming, on the game, this short movie starts off okay but it soon descends into complete chaos. This is just what you would expect from something based on GTA. You have to suppose that both Rockstar and Take-Two are not just going to sit back and take this, simply because the tools used to produce it are those that are supposed to interfere with the integrity of the online game, and who are we to doubt that! All we can say is check out the video while you can, its right there at the top of this page.

#NotNormal #GTAV #GrandTheftAuto #Rockstar #TakeTwo