Set Sail on the Sea of Thieves!

This game sort of reminds us of older style games where there was a need for a bit of thinking as well as fast hand for the controller, it is called Sea of Thieves and if you like pirates, tall ships and it is a shared-world adventure game, so you need to work together in order to survive the pitfuls and build your treasure chest.

The official E3 2017 Sea of Thieves trailer, featuring close to 10 minutes of gorgeous narrated gameplay as our pirates embark on a rollercoaster Riddle Quest journey!

This is not for everyone, not everyone likes pirate games and it is only on the Xbox and PC, so bad luck if you do not love Microsoft too. The game is not free either, but then again what games on this scale are? You still have a bit of time to wait too, as the game is not due for release until early next year. Until then enjoy the video and if you need more information sail over to the Sea of Thieves website.

