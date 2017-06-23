New Apple Store with a giant MacBook roof!

You can always rely on Apple to come up with cool new designs and it seems like this trend is filtering through to the designers of the buildings too. This is the new Apple Store that is soon to open on Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave in Chicago.

So if you were building a new store and wanted it visible from the air and on Google Maps in satellite view what would you do? Obviously, you make the roof appear like a giant MacBook, Apple is so cool when it comes to this kind of stuff.

