Finally Starfleet Officers given body armour!

Posted on By David Allen

Throughout the Star Trek movies and TV shows, one thing was for sure if you were on the away team and you happened to be wearing a red shirt, your life was in danger. So, that begs the question, if they are so advanced in technology, why were they given a T-Shirt to wear instead of body armour?

In the new Star Trek: Discovery TV series it looks like this question has been answered and finally when beaming down to a strange new planet or on board an alien spacecraft, the crew will be wearing body armour as these images from Entertainment Weekly show and there is not a red shirt in sight either.

