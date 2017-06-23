The X Suit designed for a tough world!

Believe it or not, there are still some people who wear suits for work as well as for grand days out, but looking good can be hard work and can be ruined by a simple drop of coffee, oil or anything else capable of staining. Of course, keeping your suit clean is not everything, it has to be practical too and this is exactly where the X Suit is hoping to fit into the world of fashion and design.

The X Suit has been carefully thought out using the latest designs and technology available, yet from an untrained point of view it looks like a regular suit, but once you get up close and personal with this apparel, you will understand what makes this suit different from anything else on the market.

After 2 years of conceptualising and development, we’ve arrived at a full stretch fabric, lining and even thread, infused with nano molecules rendering the X Suit liquid, wrinkle and odour resistant. A glass of red wine can be poured directly on it to see the liquid bead and roll right off the fabric. It can be folded and tucked in a suitcase and comes out looking crisp and sharp.

The designers of the X Suit are hoping to get this available to buy by the end of the year when it will come with a retail price of around $400, which is not such a high price to pay for something that is cutting edge in design and fashion. Yet, there is more, because they are currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter and that means the chance to grab yourself a bargain!

So, for a pledge of around $275 one of the first X Suit’s could be yours, now that is what we call a bargain. For more details on the X Suit and how you can pre-order one, go to the page on Kickstarter where you can make your own mind up.

