Phoenix Forgotten based on the Phoenix Lights UFO’s!

Phoenix Forgotten is a movie from Ridley Scott and it is based on the events that took place on the 13th March in 1997, this was when around seven mysterious lights appeared over the city of Phoenix in Arizona. This event became known as “The Phoenix Lights”, and is different from other sightings simply because it is the most widely viewed UFO sighting in history. Twenty years on, the story is about to go under the microscope in the style of the Blair Witch Project, so you know what to expect!

Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed…

#PhoenixForgotten #PhoenixLights #UFO #UFOSightings #AlienContact