Do you believe in the Slenderman?

The Slenderman is supposed to be a character of fiction, meme created by Creepypasta, but his story has been fuelled by the internet and it turns out that like UFO’s, the Loch Ness Monster and Ghosts, there are people who believe that they have somehow managed to capture the Slenderman on video, while seemingly making a video about some unrelated subject and in some cases they have not even noticed that this tall dark figure is lurking around.

Slenderman is a fictional character, but this hasn’t stopped people from claiming that they’ve actually seen him in real life, or even caught him on camera.

The Slenderman is a scary character and he has worked his way into folklore with many young people believing that he is real. Like many myths, the Slenderman has been spotted in the real with many images and videos turning up online. Of course, it is easy to say that these are hoaxes or fakes, but to some the Slenderman is real and somehow that sort of makes him real too, doesn’t it?

