What if our stuff suddenly disappeared?

These days we are all guilty of relying on technology, gadgets, and all of the stuff that makes our modern world the way it is. Yet, this is a fragile world and one major disaster could mean the end of this world simply because all of our stuff does not work anymore. But, we are also complacent, safe in the knowledge that our modern world will keep going no matter what happens, but what if that is not the case, what if one day all of our stuff that we have become reliant on disappeared?

In a world where seemingly mundane objects mysteriously vanish without warning, Life Without Stuff highlights (with astonishing scientific accuracy) what life would be like without stuff.

This short animation might have a cartoon look, but it has a serious message within it, while we surround ourselves with technology, we still need to be able to live without out. Imagine being without power for a couple of days, what is in your home and workplace that will still be working? The simple fact is hardly anything and this can be a very frightening place to be, with no lights, no communications and even if there was mobile coverage, those batteries will not last forever. Now imagine what that would be like if all of our stuff disappeared permanently! The world without our stuff is a frightening place and this is why we should not take things for granted.

