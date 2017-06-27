The Foreigner! Do not mess with the wrong guy!

When terrorists strike it is understandable for those affected to try and get over it as best they can, but occasionally there will be one person who will not sit back and will set out on a journey of revenge, this is what this story is about, a quiet man minding his own business until his world is turned upside down. The Foreigner is based on the novel The Chinaman by Stephen Leather, it stars Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Liu Tao, and Katie Leung, it will be in cinemas from this October.

The film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan, whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love — his teenage daughter — is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat- and-mouse conflict with a British government official, whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

