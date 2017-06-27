Move with Rhino! Run and Gun filmmaking!

Making movies these days is easy, you just take your smartphone and shoot, that is it! Well for most of us that is, but if you are a pro then things are slightly different, which means more equipment to carry around and it can take a lot of time to set up. However, there is a way to get the best of both worlds with the help of Rhino, they produce some a cool equipment designed with the user in mind and to compliment this, they are also producing some handy videos to show how Rhino gear can make filmmaking fun, easy and with great results, job done!

In this week’s episode of Move with Rhino, we wanted to talk about how you can be a better Run and Gun filmmaker when using Rhino Slider EVO. Carrying around video equipment can be a pain but we have a couple tips and tricks on how to improve your workflow. Each and every Move With Rhino episode is shot in less than one hour, which means that we have to pack light and be smart about how we use our gear. Scroll down to watch the video and see the equipment we use (with links).

