SeaSeekers! Royal Caribbean’s Snapchat Spectacles!

You have probably heard of the Snapchat Glasses that makes taking photos, making videos and posting them straight onto your Snapchat feed, well this is along the same lines but with one exception these are not glasses they are goggles designed to work with the Snapchat Glasses underwater enabling the diver to capture what they see when they are diving in the underwater! Thanks to the Royal Caribbean cruise line you will be able to see what the divers capture below the waves on the cruise lines Snapchat account at @RoyalCaribbean so sit back and enjoy the view.

The SeaSeekers will enable all adventure-seekers to get a front-row seat to the thrilling adventures found underwater in a way that has never been possible before. Snapchat continues to be a favorite channel for curious travellers and is the ideal platform for this first-of-its-kind undersea exploration. We are excited to find an innovative way to use the Snapchat Spectacles with our SeaSeekers mask so that we can bring the underwater experience to our guests as they visit the incredible destinations we sail to. We’ve even taken the added step of applying for a patent for the SeaSeekers mask so that we can bring it to our guests exclusively.

